R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.
R/GA strategy chief Rob Campbell exits in restructure
Interpublic agency confirms it has made redundancies amid coronavirus crisis.
How is R/GA managing its new agency-consultancy hybrid model?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See R/GA's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
WFH diary: Wacky Zoom backgrounds and emergency hide-and-seek
The managing director of R/GA Singapore details her workday routine with two young (and restless) daughters at home.
Agency Report Card 2019: R/GA
Ex-TBWA man Tuomas Peltoniemi was brought in to lead the region and he's pushing the business towards an agency-consultancy model. Does this strategy work for the firm?
R/GA to push 'lean stack' martech offering
EXCLUSIVE: The agency is moving to commercialise a CRM and content-management concept it first developed for Shiseido, and believes it offers a faster, less costly alternative to 'one size fits all' enterprise solutions.
