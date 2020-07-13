rga

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
15 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD

He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.

R/GA strategy chief Rob Campbell exits in restructure
Jul 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

R/GA strategy chief Rob Campbell exits in restructure

Interpublic agency confirms it has made redundancies amid coronavirus crisis.

How is R/GA managing its new agency-consultancy hybrid model?
May 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

How is R/GA managing its new agency-consultancy hybrid model?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See R/GA's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

WFH diary: Wacky Zoom backgrounds and emergency hide-and-seek
Apr 15, 2020
Dorothy Peng

WFH diary: Wacky Zoom backgrounds and emergency hide-and-seek

The managing director of R/GA Singapore details her workday routine with two young (and restless) daughters at home.

Agency Report Card 2019: R/GA
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: R/GA

Ex-TBWA man Tuomas Peltoniemi was brought in to lead the region and he's pushing the business towards an agency-consultancy model. Does this strategy work for the firm?

R/GA to push 'lean stack' martech offering
Mar 17, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

R/GA to push 'lean stack' martech offering

EXCLUSIVE: The agency is moving to commercialise a CRM and content-management concept it first developed for Shiseido, and believes it offers a faster, less costly alternative to 'one size fits all' enterprise solutions.

