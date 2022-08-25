Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Instagram is responding to user concern about the sharing of their specific location data by saying it does not give user location to others.

The social media platform tweeted a thread on Thursday responding to a meme about how it uses "precise location." Social media users and digital outlets reported this week that Instagram is rolling out a feature that allows the app to track users' precise location. Many are concerned that information could end up in the public domain. Some social media users have posted directions on how to turn the setting off.

��After the new IOS update, people can now find your exact location on Instagram. For example, if you put “Chicago” it will show exact location vs general location.



Go to settings>Instagram>location & turn “precise location” off.



Stalkers/Criminals can capitalize off this info. pic.twitter.com/NzfH5vBapI — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 25, 2022

hey y’all go to your phone settings turn off “precise location” on instagram. people are targeting users who have the feature turned on. pic.twitter.com/DonaYJ9MGR — Rachel (@gummyballl) August 25, 2022

“To be clear, we don’t share your location with others,” Instagram tweeted on Thursday. “Similar to other social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features.”

The platform added that people can manage location services via their device’s settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information.

