location
More than half of location-targeted adspend 'wasted'
Inaccurate or negligent use of location data has resulted in up to 65% of mis-targeted digital spending, survey finds.
How Vinmart proved location targeting can boost store visits
CASE STUDY: The convenience store and its agency partners carried out a controlled experiment across 400 stores in Ho Chi Minh City.
How to know your audience in the real world
Traditional ways of identifying an ideal audience won’t give you an edge today. Movement data does
Finding the ‘marketing moment’: It’s all about location
The challenge is creating a platform where the data from mobile, location and OOH speak the same language.
Blis launches location AI platform
Blis Futures will only charge APAC advertisers for successful conversions.
Why location data is changing the face of out-of-home advertising
Marrying the digital and the physical can take outdoor advertising to a new level, says Andrew Darling at Blis.
