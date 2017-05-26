Rick Mulia

Fighting the digital advertising criminals
Analysis
May 26, 2017
Rick Mulia

Fighting the digital advertising criminals

Rick Mulia at Rubicon Project lays out the critical issue that is ad fraud, and the promising moves being made across the industry to tackle it.

Finding the ‘marketing moment’: It’s all about location
Analysis
Apr 21, 2017
Rick Mulia

Finding the ‘marketing moment’: It’s all about location

The challenge is creating a platform where the data from mobile, location and OOH speak the same language.

The beauty of the publisher co-operative
Analysis
Nov 14, 2016
Rick Mulia

The beauty of the publisher co-operative

Are publisher co-operatives the way forward for Asia's fiercely independent publishers fighting for better digital revenues? Rubicon Project’s Rick Mulia thinks so.

The future of automated advertising
Analysis
Sep 2, 2016
Rick Mulia

The future of automated advertising

Rubicon Project’s Rick Mulia believes the utopian ideal of a single, unified platform is still a ways off, but we’re getting very close to the ‘omnichannel’ ideal, thanks to automation.

