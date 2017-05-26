Rick Mulia at Rubicon Project lays out the critical issue that is ad fraud, and the promising moves being made across the industry to tackle it.
The challenge is creating a platform where the data from mobile, location and OOH speak the same language.
Are publisher co-operatives the way forward for Asia's fiercely independent publishers fighting for better digital revenues? Rubicon Project’s Rick Mulia thinks so.
Rubicon Project’s Rick Mulia believes the utopian ideal of a single, unified platform is still a ways off, but we’re getting very close to the ‘omnichannel’ ideal, thanks to automation.
