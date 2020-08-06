instagram

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

The new short-form video platform launches in over 50 countries—and during a precarious time for rival TIkTok.

Instagram rolls out short video format Reels in India
Jul 9, 2020
Campaign India Team

Launch of the product comes one week after rival short-form video rival TikTok was banned in the market.

Realism is drowning out perfection on social media
Jul 6, 2020
Mobbie Nazir

With people facing hardships in their lives, there's little desire for having perfection rubbed in our noses on social media.

Unilever suspends Facebook and Twitter advertising through 'at least' end of 2020
Jun 27, 2020
Lindsay Stein

More than 90 marketers have paused their Facebook ads for the month of July or longer.

Malaysian influencer draws ire for racist Instagram comments
Jun 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

Former beauty queen Samantha Katie James becomes a national laughingstock as her ignorant comments around the #BlackLivesMatter movement make the rounds.

Ads come to Instagram's IGTV format
May 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

And creators will share in the revenue. An initial trial includes 200 English-speaking creators.

