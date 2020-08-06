Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia
The new short-form video platform launches in over 50 countries—and during a precarious time for rival TIkTok.
Instagram rolls out short video format Reels in India
Launch of the product comes one week after rival short-form video rival TikTok was banned in the market.
Realism is drowning out perfection on social media
With people facing hardships in their lives, there's little desire for having perfection rubbed in our noses on social media.
Unilever suspends Facebook and Twitter advertising through 'at least' end of 2020
More than 90 marketers have paused their Facebook ads for the month of July or longer.
Malaysian influencer draws ire for racist Instagram comments
Former beauty queen Samantha Katie James becomes a national laughingstock as her ignorant comments around the #BlackLivesMatter movement make the rounds.
Ads come to Instagram's IGTV format
And creators will share in the revenue. An initial trial includes 200 English-speaking creators.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins