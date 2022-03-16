Digital Marketing News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

The bank's first foray into the metaverse includes a virtual sports stadium, building on its legacy of sports partnerships.

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

HSBC has acquired a 3x3 land site in The Sandbox virtual environment as it seeks to create innovative brand experiences for customers and tap sports, esports and gaming enthusiasts.

The Sandbox is a decentralised gaming virtual world where players can build, own, and monetise their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain. It is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based game software and VC company Animoca Brands.

Dozens of brands have acquired digital land in The Sandbox to build branded virtual experiences, from Adidas to South China Morning Post. In January, Animoca said The Sandbox had secured over 165 partnerships from brands and celebrities.

HSBC is the first bank to acquire The Sandbox land site. The bank said it forms part of its ambition to leverage the latest technology such as Web3 to digitise its engagement with customers, and build on its legacy of sports partnerships. A rendering of its site in The Sandbox shows a virtual sports stadium and what appears to be an office building.

Suresh Balaji, CMO Asia-Pacific, said: "The metaverse is how people will experience Web3, the next generation of the internet—using immersive technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality and extended reality. At HSBC, we see great potential to create new experiences through emerging platforms, opening up a world of opportunity for our current and future customers and for the communities we serve.

"Through our partnership with The Sandbox we are making our foray into the metaverse, allowing us to create innovative brand experiences for new and existing customers. We’re excited to be working with our sports partners, brand ambassadors, and Animoca Brands to co-create experiences that are educational, inclusive and accessible."

Sebastien Borget, COO and cofounder of The Sandbox, commented: "We're pleased to see large, trusted institutions such as HSBC join The Sandbox open metaverse and embrace the culture of Web3, connecting with users through entertainment, gaming and user-generated content. We believe this is the beginning of a broader adoption of Web3 and the metaverse by institutions driving brand experiences and engagement within this new ecosystem."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

1 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

3 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Singtel names new creative lead agency

5 Singtel names new creative lead agency

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

7 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

9 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition
Digital
Dec 15, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear ...

Explore the Spikes Asia x Campaign virtual festival playground
Advertising
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Explore the Spikes Asia x Campaign virtual festival ...

What luxury brands need to know to succeed in the new metaverse
Digital
Jan 18, 2022
Daniel Langer

What luxury brands need to know to succeed in the ...

Five opportunities for marketers in the metaverse
Analysis
Mar 10, 2022
Matt Willifer

Five opportunities for marketers in the metaverse

Just Published

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads
Advertising
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads

Australian regulator alleges that Meta "aided and abetted" scams that have robbed citizens of thousands of dollars since 2020.

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions ...

Krungsi First Choice and Leo Burnett Thailand used a 'meta' idea—an ad that shows the brand attempting to shoot an ad in the metaverse—to build affinity among a new audience. Hear the inside story of how the ad came about.

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage
Analysis
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Omnicom-owned 'collective' makes a compelling case that it's no longer a traditional creative agency. Did it do enough to earn an 'A'?

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been grappling with Russian exits
Advertising
16 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been ...

As agencies and brands continue to close down Russian operations and sanctions start to bite, many fear that it will be a long time before anyone can even think about reopening.