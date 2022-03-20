Digital Marketing News The Work
Fayola Douglas
16 hours ago

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

The beer has zero calories, tastes of nothing and you can’t actually drink it.

Heineken: beer made with 100% computer-generated ingredients

Heineken has decided to switch up its recipe, trading in hops for pixels to create its new beer, Heineken Silver.

There is just one problem: you can't actually drink it. Described as being "filtered with superfast megabytes and through the best firewalls", Heineken Silver is available in the immersive digital platform, Decentraland.

The 100% computer-generated ingredients have been touted as being zero calories and the beer has no flavour.

Bram Westenbrink, global head of Heineken brand, pointed out that although the metaverse brings people together, "it is not the best place to taste a new beer".

He continued: "Our new virtual beer, Heineken Silver, is an ironic joke. It is a self-aware idea that pokes fun at us and many other brands that are jumping into the metaverse with products that are best enjoyed in the real world.

"For now, you can't taste pixels and bytes. So, we want to make a joke about that and remind everyone that nothing beats the taste of a refreshing beer, including our new virtual Heineken Silver, in the real world."

Visitors to Heineken's virtual brewery in Decentraland will be able to experience the brand and the new beer in the virtual world.

The virtual space includes brewing tanks, DJ booth, dance floor and a bar. Self-taught street artist J.Demsky helped design parts of the virtual home of Heineken.

Heineken Silver was unveiled at a product launch on March 17 at Heineken's virtual brewery. Guests enjoyed "pixelated lobster" and a performance from an avatar of Thierry Henry.

Source:
Campaign UK

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

