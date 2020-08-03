virtual
Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.
Brands in Hong Kong and Asia begin using 360 video and VR
HONG KONG - Cheaper, faster and more effective, 360-degree video and other variations of virtual reality are becoming easier to experiment with for brands and creators in the region.
Wunderman activates customised virtual test-drive platform for Range Rover Evoque
SHANGHAI - Land Rover China has launched 'Evoque my style', an online product experience platform for the Range Rover Evoque that is tailored to a driver's personality.
Pro bono social-gaming campaign calls for 'one-day ceasefire' on Peace Day
BEIJING - The online gaming community is being asked to put down their weapons by advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather and 3D games developer Cmune in the “One day ceasefire” social gaming campaign to raise awareness for Peace Day.
Brands set to be more playful with gamification in 2012: Millward Brown
SYDNEY - Brands are to become more playful with gamification mechanics in 2012, predicts research consultancy Millward Brown.
