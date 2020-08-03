virtual

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Aug 3, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?

Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.

Brands in Hong Kong and Asia begin using 360 video and VR
Dec 18, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Brands in Hong Kong and Asia begin using 360 video and VR

HONG KONG - Cheaper, faster and more effective, 360-degree video and other variations of virtual reality are becoming easier to experiment with for brands and creators in the region.

Wunderman activates customised virtual test-drive platform for Range Rover Evoque
Oct 31, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Wunderman activates customised virtual test-drive platform for Range Rover Evoque

SHANGHAI - Land Rover China has launched 'Evoque my style', an online product experience platform for the Range Rover Evoque that is tailored to a driver's personality.

Pro bono social-gaming campaign calls for 'one-day ceasefire' on Peace Day
Sep 21, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Pro bono social-gaming campaign calls for 'one-day ceasefire' on Peace Day

BEIJING - The online gaming community is being asked to put down their weapons by advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather and 3D games developer Cmune in the “One day ceasefire” social gaming campaign to raise awareness for Peace Day.

Brands set to be more playful with gamification in 2012: Millward Brown
Dec 15, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Brands set to be more playful with gamification in 2012: Millward Brown

SYDNEY - Brands are to become more playful with gamification mechanics in 2012, predicts research consultancy Millward Brown.

