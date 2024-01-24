Hilton Hotels and Paris Hilton's media company launch Roblox rewards program

Hilton Hotels has launched what it says is the first rewards program for playing a branded game in Roblox.

11:11 Media, Paris Hilton’s media company, is giving 111 players 111,111 points through the Hilton Honors loyalty program to put toward hotel stays. It is also distributing 11 diamond-tier membership statuses to bring the giveaway’s total to 12 million points.

Gamers and fans of Paris Hilton — a.k.a. Little Hiltons — can earn points by playing in Slivingland, Hilton’s Roblox world, drenched in her glitzy 2000s aesthetic that has offered brands such as Taco Bell in-game advertising space.

“Sliving” is Hilton’s portmanteau meaning slaying and killing it while living your best life.

Players can enter the giveaway by participating in a scavenger hunt for Hilton Hotels-branded items, exploring the experience, complete with a virtual hotel lobby and signing up for Hilton Honors. Using the campaign hashtag #HiltonForTheStay on social media will net players an additional entry.

Hilton Honors is also giving away 50,000 wearable items for Roblox avatars.

The rewards program is part of Hilton Hotels’ It Matters Where You Stay national campaign and its “Hilton. For the Stay” global brand platform, which launched in October with a commercial starring Paris Hilton.

Hilton Hotels worked with content studio Sawhorse to build the experience, creating wearables and recreating that same commercial using Roblox avatars — including Hilton’s, which it updated for the campaign with her guidance.