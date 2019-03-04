hilton

With mixed travel recovery in APAC, Hilton focuses on shorter, localised campaigns
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Campaign sentiment has shifted from dreaming of a vacation to pushing consumers to graduate from weekend trips to weeklong adventures, says Ben George the chain's senior VP and commercial director.

New Hilton brand will cater to meetings and events
Mar 4, 2019
Staff Writer

The line of hotels will focus on tech, facilities, and services with the business traveller in mind.

Hilton chooses TBWA for regional creative
Feb 18, 2019
Matthew Miller

Win follows the agency's recent success in the Singapore Airlines pitch.

Southeast Asia’s first Waldorf Astoria to open in Bangkok
Jul 12, 2018
Staff Writer

The luxury hotel brand will make a grand entrance into the region with a André Fu-designed property.

