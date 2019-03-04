Search
2 days ago
With mixed travel recovery in APAC, Hilton focuses on shorter, localised campaigns
Campaign sentiment has shifted from dreaming of a vacation to pushing consumers to graduate from weekend trips to weeklong adventures, says Ben George the chain's senior VP and commercial director.
Mar 4, 2019
New Hilton brand will cater to meetings and events
The line of hotels will focus on tech, facilities, and services with the business traveller in mind.
Feb 18, 2019
Hilton chooses TBWA for regional creative
Win follows the agency's recent success in the Singapore Airlines pitch.
PROMOTED
Jul 17, 2018
Explore events in East Asia with CEI's interactive digital guide
Hilton Hotel Guide: Japan & South Korea serves as inspiration for event planners searching for their next destination.
Jul 12, 2018
Southeast Asia’s first Waldorf Astoria to open in Bangkok
The luxury hotel brand will make a grand entrance into the region with a André Fu-designed property.
PROMOTED
Apr 10, 2018
A new look for the Hilton Osaka
Major renovation transforms the city’s largest international hotel.
