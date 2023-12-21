The Work Advertising PR
Robert Sawatzky
1 day ago

Helping Santa stay undetected from surveillance tech this Xmas

INSPIRATION STATION: As surveillance technology encroaches on the secretive nature of Santa's annual mission, creative agency Amplify has designed special suits for St. Nick to avoid detection in key cities around the globe.

Santa's seagull suit is designed to avoid detection in Sydney, Australia
Santa's seagull suit is designed to avoid detection in Sydney, Australia

In a world of constant surveillance through CCTV cameras, sateliite imagery and everpresent phone cams, it has become increasingly difficult for Santa Claus to work his annual holiday magic in secret, as tradition calls for. While St.Nick has acquiesced to tracking by some military organisations, there are growing concerns that location capture and videod sightings will lessen the magical efforts of Santa's annual delivery drive and lead to lower levels of holiday spirit, year-on-year. 

In response, the innovation team at creative agency Amplify has applied some technology of its own to help Santa avoid detection during his annual sojourn across the globe. "In a world of constant surveillance it's imperative we protect Santa and allow him to deliver gifts undeterred," says Amplify creative Ali Munro. "It's terrifying to think modern technology which is meant to improve our lives could ruin Christmas." 

Inspired by anti-surveillance fashion, its design team has come up with new undetectable Santa Suits, using a series of "adversarial patch designs" that trick AI detection software into believing Santa wearing the outfit is merely a part of city wildlife.

Clockwise from top right: Fox suit for London; Racoon suit for Los Angeles; Rat suit for New York; Pigeon suit for Paris.

The first versions of these suits have been designed with intimate knowledge of local wildlife by Amplify in the cities where it has global offices, namely: a seagull suit for Sydney; a fox suit for London; a racoon suit for Los Angeles; a rat suit for New York; and a pigeon suit for Paris. 

While festive spirit might have been a motivating factor behind the new suit designs, Amplify showed its true colours when admitting more selfish ulterior motives, including being starstruck by celebrity and trying to curry favour with younger generations.

"The beliefs of Gen Alpha are an extremely important growth area for us, so being able to protect them with this sort of innovation is an important task for us," divulged Amplify strategy director Rachel Matovu. Also, "working with such an iconic figure present in so many cultures is an opportunity we couldn’t let go," Amplify's design team revealed. 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

2 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

3 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

5 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

6 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

7 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

8 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023

10 Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023

Related Articles

Amplify hires global head of luxury
Sep 10, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

Amplify hires global head of luxury

Inspiration Station: Making art from the wreckage of super typhoon Rai
Feb 2, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Inspiration Station: Making art from the wreckage ...

Happy holidays! See you in 2024
1 day ago
Campaign Editors

Happy holidays! See you in 2024

Amplify rejigs UK team as founder Jonathan Emmins turns focus to global growth
Nov 27, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Amplify rejigs UK team as founder Jonathan Emmins ...

Just Published

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves
The Knowledge
20 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces ...

Meanwhile, Ikea dominates creative.

Accenture Song enhances adtech arsenal with Jixie acquisition amid cookie apocalypse
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture Song enhances adtech arsenal with Jixie ...

To address the challenges arising from the phasing out of third-party cookies, Accenture Song has acquired Jixie to help digital publishers navigate the digital media ecosystem.

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

We are reflecting on the stories written by Campaign's editors that you read, shared, and spent the most time on in 2023. Here is a roundup.

Will you pass the Christmas ad test?
1 day ago
David Golding

Will you pass the Christmas ad test?

Despite big research agencies insisting that what matters are long-running and distinctive brand assets, the tide is turning against classic advertising campaigns.