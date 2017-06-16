suit

Helping Santa stay undetected from surveillance tech this Xmas
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Helping Santa stay undetected from surveillance tech this Xmas

INSPIRATION STATION: As surveillance technology encroaches on the secretive nature of Santa's annual mission, creative agency Amplify has designed special suits for St. Nick to avoid detection in key cities around the globe.

Isentia sues Meltwater Australia over alleged ‘free-riding’
Jun 16, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Isentia sues Meltwater Australia over alleged ‘free-riding’

Meltwater strongly denies claims of breach of print-monitoring contracts with Isentia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

2 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

4 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

5 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

6 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

7 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

8 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

10 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023