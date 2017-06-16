Search
1 day ago
Helping Santa stay undetected from surveillance tech this Xmas
INSPIRATION STATION: As surveillance technology encroaches on the secretive nature of Santa's annual mission, creative agency Amplify has designed special suits for St. Nick to avoid detection in key cities around the globe.
Jun 16, 2017
Isentia sues Meltwater Australia over alleged ‘free-riding’
Meltwater strongly denies claims of breach of print-monitoring contracts with Isentia.
