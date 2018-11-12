santa
Happy holidays! See you in 2024
As the Campaign editorial team takes a break until January 2nd, we recognise how even the most ingrained holiday traditions and beliefs could benefit from a marketing agency's transformational touch.
Helping Santa stay undetected from surveillance tech this Xmas
INSPIRATION STATION: As surveillance technology encroaches on the secretive nature of Santa's annual mission, creative agency Amplify has designed special suits for St. Nick to avoid detection in key cities around the globe.
Aldi gets the holiday season off to a crashing start
If our pal Ad Nut is receiving Christmas ads, it must be early November.
ALDI celebrates Christmas, Australian-style
SYDNEY – ALDI has launched its first major Christmas campaign, “The perfect Aussie Christmas”, through BMF, inviting Aussies to celebrate this holiday season in a unique Australian way.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins