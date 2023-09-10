News Advertising
Charlotte Rawlings
10 hours ago

Amplify hires global head of luxury

Johanna Worth will report to Lee Avery, Amplify’s global chief operating officer.

Johanna Worth: has worked with luxury brands including Dior and Chanel during her career

Creative and experiential shop Amplify has appointed Johanna Worth as its global head of luxury.
 
Worth will be tasked with building the agency’s offering in the luxury space and managing relationships with existing clients.
 
She will report to Lee Avery, global chief operating officer at Amplify, and work with teams across the Amplify network in London, Los Angeles and Sydney.
 
Worth is returning to the agency world following the launch of her own matchmaking consultancy, Worth Connections, in 2021.
 
Before this, she was executive vice-president of Mazarine Group, a global creative agency specialising in luxury brands.
 
“Eighteen months ago, I couldn’t see myself going back to the agency world,” Worth said.
 
“But the fantastically talented, passionate and culturally connected teams at Amplify are the perfect example of why you should never say never. I’m so happy and proud to be joining, and excited to build on Amplify’s consistently brilliant luxury work.”
 
Worth has worked on luxury brands including Dior, Chanel, Hennessy, Cartier, DKNY and Calvin Klein during her career.
 
She joined Mazarine in 2012 as managing partner and client lead for brands such as Valentino Fragrances, Bucherer, Sanlorenzo Yachts and Salvatore Ferragamo, handling advertising, digital activations and brand experiences.
 
Worth also co-founded and was managing director at luxury agency Mille Noï.
 
She began her advertising career at Young & Rubicam France and was also a guest lecturer at HEC Business School.
 
Jonathan Emmins, founder and global chief executive at Amplify, said: “The luxury category is going through an intense and exciting period of transition. Consequently, it is one of the most exciting and progressive spaces for Amplify to work in.
 
“As demonstrated through our collaborations with brands including Cartier, LVMH and Porsche, we know audience expectations have evolved. Our clients in the luxury space are coming to us to better understand how to connect or reconnect with their audiences – whether through culture, breaking tired formats or building worlds through more connected storytelling.”
 
Emmins added: “When we met Johanna, it was a real meeting of minds. Her combination of enthusiasm and experience makes her the perfect leader to take this momentum forward and help our growing list of luxury clients deliver truly category-defining work.”
Source:
Campaign UK

