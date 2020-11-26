Advertising News
Fayola Douglas
1 day ago

Amplify rejigs UK team as founder Jonathan Emmins turns focus to global growth

Agency aims to grow US and Australia offices.

Amplify rejigs UK team as founder Jonathan Emmins turns focus to global growth

Amplify has restructured its UK management team as its leaders, including founder Jonathan Emmins, turn their focus to group and global opportunities across the US and Australia.

The UK team will be led by head of content Alex Wilson; head of production Richie Gage; head of strategy Sophy Vanner Critoph; and Zoe Lewis, who has been promoted to head of client services from head of live.

They will report to Emmins along with Amplify's six other partners: chief executive Anton Mercier; strategy partner Dan Minty; executive creative director and creative partner Jeavon Smith; managing partner Lee Avery; US president and partner Marcus Childs; and chief financial officer Neal Southwell.

The changes follow Amplify's US launch earlier this year and its expansion into Australia in 2018. It will enable the partners, who say they will remain "hands on", to develop and expand into new areas as the agency grows globally.

Emmins told Campaign that there was always a plan for the UK management team to change, but the process has been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"It was always the intention when we were doing the Australian office and, again, when we launched in the US," he said. "We were thinking about our team's development and the right opportunities, then obviously something happened in March which may have delayed it, but it was always that intent."

Wilson, Gage, Critoph and Lewis will take over more responsibility for the day-to-day running of the UK business and have the remit to recruit and expand their teams and areas.

Wilson is building and expanding a permanent team of creatives and producers in the UK and US. In the UK, this includes recruiting a permanent creative director, senior producer and mid-weight content creator. In the US, the team will be expanding to support a 2021 content-based project.

Gage will take sole responsibility for the live team – a role previously shared with Lewis. He will continue to manage the permanent team of producers, as well as freelancers and contractors.

Critoph was promoted to UK head of strategy in March and has since recruited three strategists and is in the process hiring a strategy director.

Lewis' expanded role means she will oversee all client relationships and manage all business directors and business leads. She is currently recruiting three project managers with integrated, social and digital and retail experience.

Amplify said it has won 17 clients globally this year. In the UK, this includes Foot Locker, Fremantle, Pinterest, Smirnoff and Sky. International wins include Cartier and the creators of Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital.

Last week, Amplify created a series of lightshows around the world for the launch of the latest PlayStation console.

Emmins added: "Amplify are in an exciting period of growth following overseas launches, new-business ventures and partnerships. The business' increase in scale has created new opportunities to further empower our department heads.

"Their well-deserved appointments reflect the increasingly multidisciplinary nature of our work, while facilitating deeper collaboration across the business and freeing up the partners to further grow the breadth and scope of the agency."

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

2 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

4 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

5 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

7 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

8 40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

9 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

90% of Australian youth want brands to stand for something
Marketing
Jul 31, 2019
Faaez Samadi

90% of Australian youth want brands to stand for ...

Australian TV measurement firm Adgile Media plots global expansion
Advertising
Nov 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Australian TV measurement firm Adgile Media plots ...

Advertising on Spotify: Tips from Jonathan Forster
Analysis
Apr 23, 2013
Emily Tan

Advertising on Spotify: Tips from Jonathan Forster

Jonathan Beh relocates from UK to Shanghai as Mindshare's head of digital performance
Digital
Jan 11, 2013
Staff Writer

Jonathan Beh relocates from UK to Shanghai as ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How Facebook's ad auction works
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How Facebook's ad auction works

Understand the intricacies of the advertising auction powering one of the world's biggest platforms, with tips on how to 'game' the algorithm and best guarantee success.

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign
The Work
20 hours ago
Ad Nut

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless ...

A comedy cast in a Christmas campaign is a great idea on paper, but the execution for this one was as dry as overcooked turkey.

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments
Advertising
21 hours ago
Ad Nut

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments

A new campaign from BBH India focuses on the heady mixture of trepidation and hope involved in a series of first meetings, and it's inspired by real users of the app.

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in South Asia AOY
Advertising
22 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in ...

Famous Innovations bags the most gold wins, while Dentsu Webchutney wins the highest number of awards.