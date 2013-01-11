jonathan

Amplify rejigs UK team as founder Jonathan Emmins turns focus to global growth
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Agency aims to grow US and Australia offices.

Jonathan Beh relocates from UK to Shanghai as Mindshare's head of digital performance
Jan 11, 2013
Staff Writer

SHANGHAI - Jonathan Beh (pictured) has joined Mindshare's China team from London where he was a search director working across clients including Unilever and LG.

New Coca-Cola imagery conceived by designer of Steve Jobs' tribute
Apr 18, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Simplicity begat simplicity when a proactive initiative by Ogilvy & Mather led to a new Coca-Cola visual created by the same 20-year-old Hong Kong design student who first gained notoriety for a virally-sensational tribute logo for the late Steve Jobs.

Jonathan Sanchez quits Edelman PR
Nov 10, 2010
Kate Nicholson

SINGAPORE - Jonathan Sanchez, brand marketing director at Edelman Asia-Pacific, has quit the agency.

