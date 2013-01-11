Search
Amplify rejigs UK team as founder Jonathan Emmins turns focus to global growth
Agency aims to grow US and Australia offices.
Jan 11, 2013
Jonathan Beh relocates from UK to Shanghai as Mindshare's head of digital performance
SHANGHAI - Jonathan Beh (pictured) has joined Mindshare's China team from London where he was a search director working across clients including Unilever and LG.
Apr 18, 2012
New Coca-Cola imagery conceived by designer of Steve Jobs' tribute
SHANGHAI - Simplicity begat simplicity when a proactive initiative by Ogilvy & Mather led to a new Coca-Cola visual created by the same 20-year-old Hong Kong design student who first gained notoriety for a virally-sensational tribute logo for the late Steve Jobs.
Nov 10, 2010
Jonathan Sanchez quits Edelman PR
SINGAPORE - Jonathan Sanchez, brand marketing director at Edelman Asia-Pacific, has quit the agency.
