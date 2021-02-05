Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore

INSPIRATION STATION: An intimate knowledge of cultural events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival help Yip Yew Chong showcase the city state's multi-cultural society.

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore

Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong has been beautifying the city-state’s streets for years with his vibrant street murals and now, for the first time, shows off is work in an exhibition titled Stories From Yesteryear at the Sofitel Singapore City Centre. The exhibition, which features 24 canvas paintings and 4 digital artworks, will be showcased at the hotel from 26 February 2021 to 31 March. 


Painted between 2017 and 2021, the scenes in the paintings are panoramic yet intricate and provide a visual history of Singapore including major cultural festivals and traditions such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival. Yew Chong grew up in Chinatown and now resides in Tanjong Pagar, so his intimate knowledge of the area’s legends and stories evokes a sense of traveling back through history.


To allow guests to really connect with the art of Yip Yew Chong, the hotel is offering for the month of March, a special Yesteryear Peranakan menu which will highlight some favourite dishes that reflect Yew Chong’s childhood and are depicted in the paintings. Yew Chong has also hand-drawn a beautiful walking map of the area, which the Sofitel will give to in-house guests so they can explore the artist’s murals in and around the hotel after the exhibition.


Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless loyalty program will have the chance to attend special evenings with the artist to hear him share the stories of each artwork and dine on traditional Peranakan dishes depicted in the paintings. Sofitel hotels and Sofitel Singapore City Centre have previously collaborated with numerous artists and exhibitions since opening including William Sim, who produced an exclusive colouring in book featuring the hotel. 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Or sometimes, we might ask a creative about what they're inspired by outside of work. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

6 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

9 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

10 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Related Articles

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first mall-wide activation
Marketing
Jan 22, 2021
Staff Reporters

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first ...

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with climate data
PR
Jan 15, 2021
Staff Reporters

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with ...

Monolith marketing
Marketing
Jan 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Monolith marketing

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which Twitter account inspires this BBH creative
Advertising
Nov 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which ...

Just Published

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during Chinese New Year
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during ...

As Chinese New Year celebrations are shifted online, brands have to figure out new ways to stand out in one of the biggest marketing events of the year. This lesson will highlight the components of an effective strategy by analysing successful campaigns of years past.

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

He replaces Nicky Lim, who leaves after a six-year stint at the network.

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish language lessons for kids
Advertising
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish ...

Sessions designed to keep kids entertained during lockdown.