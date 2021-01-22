Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first mall-wide activation

Singapore’s Funan Mall has always been a proponent of arty touches and forward design, and it took it a step further with a mall-wide activation in conjunction with Singapore Art Week. The month-long activation—curated by art collective Neighborhood—features 10 brands in the mall that have collaborated with local artists to produce unique pieces.

Here are some highlights:

Home furniture store Grafunkt collaborated with multiple artists including Priyageetha Dia to create a modern gold-lacquered tray and coaster set, and multidisciplinary artist Tristan Lim to produce a multi-layered acrylic laptop stand that references Brutalist spomenik structures.



London-based folding bike brand Brompton Bicycle teamed up with visual artist Jahan Loh to present a custom-painted bike and a limited line of T-shirts and stickers.



Ice cream shop Butterknife Folk joined heads with graphic artist and art director Aida Sa’ad for a takeover of their storefront and menu.



Footwear brand Vans will offer activities including a photography exhibition, curator walkthroughs, meet-the-artist sessions, a 3D Free-Motion sewing workshop.



Local fashion brand Love,Bonito worked with artist Allison M. Low to produce an ethereal in-store installation.



Another local fashion store, Minor Miracles, released a line of merchandise, including these earrings made by local jewellery brand Objects of Mass Distraction created out of locally sourced stones.