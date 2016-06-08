Search
painting
1 day ago
From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore
INSPIRATION STATION: An intimate knowledge of cultural events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival help Yip Yew Chong showcase the city state's multi-cultural society.
Jun 8, 2016
‘I’m Still’: Patient models for painters to raise ALS awareness
Masahiro ‘Hiro’ Fujita, a planning director at McCann Erickson Japan, was the subject of an initiative at Good Design Marunouchi to draw attention to ALS, a disease he has lived with for six years. Fujita is the founder of The END ALS Association. The event was open to people of all ages. Through painting Fujita, it is hoped that they came to understand the ‘stillness’ of his life and the challenges ALS patients face on a daily basis.
