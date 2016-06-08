Masahiro ‘Hiro’ Fujita, a planning director at McCann Erickson Japan, was the subject of an initiative at Good Design Marunouchi to draw attention to ALS, a disease he has lived with for six years. Fujita is the founder of The END ALS Association. The event was open to people of all ages. Through painting Fujita, it is hoped that they came to understand the ‘stillness’ of his life and the challenges ALS patients face on a daily basis.