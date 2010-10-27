Search
From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore
INSPIRATION STATION: An intimate knowledge of cultural events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival help Yip Yew Chong showcase the city state's multi-cultural society.
Oct 27, 2010
McCann Worldgroup GM Dorothy Yew calls it quits
SINGAPORE - Dorothy Yew, general manager of McCann Worldgroup Singapore has resigned unexpectedly.
