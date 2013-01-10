yip

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

INSPIRATION STATION: An intimate knowledge of cultural events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival help Yip Yew Chong showcase the city state's multi-cultural society.

Clement Yip leaves Wunderman to join Proximity in newly created CEO post
Jan 10, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Former Wunderman managing director Clement Yip (pictured) has secured a new gig as Greater China CEO at Proximity.

