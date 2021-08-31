Advertising Digital Media News
Shauna Lewis
18 hours ago

Facebook creative chief Mark D'Arcy departs after a decade

D’Arcy is one in a series of recent senior departures from the social media giant.

Mark D'Arcy: joined Facebook in 2011 from Time Warner (Photo: Getty Images)
Mark D’Arcy, chief creative officer and vice-president of global business marketing at Facebook, has left his role after 10 years with the company.

D’Arcy was the chief creative officer of Facebook Creative Shop, Facebook’s in-house creative strategy team, from 2011. He was later appointed as vice-president of global business marketing and chief creative officer in 2018.

Michelle Klein will take up his recent role in an interim capacity and earlier this year, Nicky Bell was appointed as D’Arcy’s permanent successor as vice-president of Facebook Creative Shop.

His exit is the latest in a string of departures from Facebook, including Carolyn Everson, vice-president of global business, who left in June, also after a decade at the company.

A spokesperson for Facebook said: “Mark has been a key leader at Facebook for over a decade. We are grateful for his many contributions, and we wish him the best.”

On his own Facebook page, D’Arcy wrote: “After more than a decade at Facebook, I’ve decided the time has come for me to leave the company. It’s hard to easily sum up the last 10 years other than to say I am immensely proud of the teams I’ve been fortunate to be part of and the business we worked to build.

“I am also very grateful that my various roles here enabled me to work with, and learn from, so many curious, demanding, brilliant and generous people. Not just within Facebook but also at so many companies, not-for-profits and organisations in almost every corner of the world. If you are one of these people, thank you for being such an important part of this adventure.”

Source:
Campaign US

