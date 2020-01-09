departure
Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader
Prerna Mehrotra replaces Audrey Kuah, who will leave the network by the end of March. SK Biswas also leaves the business to return to India.
Dentsu Aegis' APAC chief creative officer leaves network
Ted Lim had been Dentsu's creative ambassador for its Asia-Pacific agencies outside of Japan for the past seven years.
ADK Taiwan CEO Yves Huang bids farewell
TAIPEI - Yves Huang (黃逸甫), CEO of ADK Taiwan(聯旭廣告) for four years, is leaving the agency at the end of this month. The agency has promoted Barbie Lin (林詠絮), its executive vice president, to the MD role effective 1 April.
McCann chief creative officer Martin Lee leaves after one year
SHANGHAI - Martin Lee, chief creative officer at Mccann Worldgroup in Shanghai for the past 12 months, departed the agency earlier in September.
Saatchi's Justin Billingsley tipped to leave China, Michael Lee to take CEO role
SHANGHAI - Justin Billingsley, regional CEO and chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China, is tipped to be leaving his role for a position in Europe, although Billingsley himself denies any impending change.
Robert Hsieh, CEO of ZenithOptimedia departs for retirement
TAIPEI - Robert Hsieh, CEO of ZenithOptimedia Taiwan, will be leaving the agency for retirement effective 30 April.
