Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader
Jan 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader

Prerna Mehrotra replaces Audrey Kuah, who will leave the network by the end of March. SK Biswas also leaves the business to return to India.

Dentsu Aegis' APAC chief creative officer leaves network
Dec 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis' APAC chief creative officer leaves network

Ted Lim had been Dentsu's creative ambassador for its Asia-Pacific agencies outside of Japan for the past seven years.

ADK Taiwan CEO Yves Huang bids farewell
Mar 20, 2014
Benjamin Li

ADK Taiwan CEO Yves Huang bids farewell

TAIPEI - Yves Huang (黃逸甫), CEO of ADK Taiwan(聯旭廣告) for four years, is leaving the agency at the end of this month. The agency has promoted Barbie Lin (林詠絮), its executive vice president, to the MD role effective 1 April.

McCann chief creative officer Martin Lee leaves after one year
Sep 19, 2013
Benjamin Li

McCann chief creative officer Martin Lee leaves after one year

SHANGHAI - Martin Lee, chief creative officer at Mccann Worldgroup in Shanghai for the past 12 months, departed the agency earlier in September.

Saatchi's Justin Billingsley tipped to leave China, Michael Lee to take CEO role
May 22, 2013
Benjamin Li

Saatchi's Justin Billingsley tipped to leave China, Michael Lee to take CEO role

SHANGHAI - Justin Billingsley, regional CEO and chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China, is tipped to be leaving his role for a position in Europe, although Billingsley himself denies any impending change.

Robert Hsieh, CEO of ZenithOptimedia departs for retirement
Apr 18, 2013
Benjamin Li

Robert Hsieh, CEO of ZenithOptimedia departs for retirement

TAIPEI - Robert Hsieh, CEO of ZenithOptimedia Taiwan, will be leaving the agency for retirement effective 30 April.

