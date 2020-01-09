exit
Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader
Prerna Mehrotra replaces Audrey Kuah, who will leave the network by the end of March. SK Biswas also leaves the business to return to India.
Dentsu Aegis' APAC chief creative officer leaves network
Ted Lim had been Dentsu's creative ambassador for its Asia-Pacific agencies outside of Japan for the past seven years.
Marks & Spencer's ill-omened ending in China began a decade ago
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: 10 years after it launched, Marks & Spencer finally retreated from China in January this year. What went wrong?
ComScore to dissolve China unit, lay off team of 9
China is "not a corporate priority for Comscore at this stage".
FCB CEO offers strong rebuke to Publicis awards policy
Carter Murray says creatives who should be celebrated have instead been let down by one of the industry's major players.
Storybook tells horrific stories of human trafficking
AUSTRALIA - Fairy-tale like stories told in a pop-up book develop heartbreaking twists in a video that aims to educate people about the tricks human traffickers use to lure their prey.
