exit

Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader
Jan 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader

Prerna Mehrotra replaces Audrey Kuah, who will leave the network by the end of March. SK Biswas also leaves the business to return to India.

Dentsu Aegis' APAC chief creative officer leaves network
Dec 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis' APAC chief creative officer leaves network

Ted Lim had been Dentsu's creative ambassador for its Asia-Pacific agencies outside of Japan for the past seven years.

Marks & Spencer's ill-omened ending in China began a decade ago
Apr 9, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Marks & Spencer's ill-omened ending in China began a decade ago

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: 10 years after it launched, Marks & Spencer finally retreated from China in January this year. What went wrong?

ComScore to dissolve China unit, lay off team of 9
Jan 19, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

ComScore to dissolve China unit, lay off team of 9

China is "not a corporate priority for Comscore at this stage".

FCB CEO offers strong rebuke to Publicis awards policy
Jun 24, 2017
Carter Murray

FCB CEO offers strong rebuke to Publicis awards policy

Carter Murray says creatives who should be celebrated have instead been let down by one of the industry's major players.

Storybook tells horrific stories of human trafficking
Sep 8, 2014
Matthew Miller

Storybook tells horrific stories of human trafficking

AUSTRALIA - Fairy-tale like stories told in a pop-up book develop heartbreaking twists in a video that aims to educate people about the tricks human traffickers use to lure their prey.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia