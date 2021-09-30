Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Dentsu Gaming launches globally

Drawing from its Japanese gaming heritage, Dentsu plans to extend gaming strategy, activation and original IP for brands across its global network led by four regional heads.

Dentsu Gaming launches globally

Dentsu Group has launched Dentsu Gaming, bringing together network expertise across Japan and internationally. In Asia Pacific, brands will be able to tap the new services through Dentsu's production, creative, CXM and media agencies, as well as globally from Carat, Dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, Dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle and the Content Business Design Centre (CBDC) within Dentsu.

Executive officer Keiichi Yoshizaki, the network's former entertainment content leader, is helming the launch of Dentsu Gaming globally. To coordinate Dentsu's gaming experts across Japan, the Americas, EMEA and APAC the network has also appointed Yoshimasa Nakano, Dan Holland, Mauro Nogare and Jamie McConville as regional leads respectively. This team will also form Dentsu Gaming's central leadership core. 

Among the gaming services Dentsu currently provides is game/IP development, in-game advertising, commerce, consumer promotions, native game integrations, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), esports, talent and experiential activations. 

Yoshizaki says the offering will move well beyond selling in-game ads and is in a unique position to actually contribute to gaming culture through Dentsu's in-house gaming studios and investments in gaming startups. 

“Our unique gaming heritage in the Japanese market, coupled with the global scale of our international business ensures Dentsu Gaming is able to make meaningful progress for the betterment of the gaming community," he said in a release. 

Peter Huijboom, global CEO, Media and Global Clients, Dentsu International, and one of the primary executive sponsors of Dentsu Gaming, added: “This new global solution makes it easier for clients and partners to leverage the potential of gaming for business growth through local market Dentsu agency brands they already know and trust.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

