esports

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption

Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.

BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic
Apr 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

BMW banks on esports to be relevant among younger demographic

New global partnerships signal an aggressive push for the brand to appear ‘younger’.

Tencent, Facebook in e-gaming push to aid home-bound COVID-19 audience
Apr 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

Tencent, Facebook in e-gaming push to aid home-bound COVID-19 audience

Tech giants wade into market with investments, advanced launches as esports adoption zooms

Game on: Nuances crucial to tapping captive esports audiences
Apr 2, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Game on: Nuances crucial to tapping captive esports audiences

TOP OF THE CHARTS: In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, here's how brands can capitalise on the esports explosion.

Esports influencers battle in their own Asian arena
Dec 16, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Esports influencers battle in their own Asian arena

More marketers in Asia are tapping esports influencers whose interaction with massive online communities comes more naturally that traditional sports influencers.

Why gaming is advertising's new Darwinian struggle
Oct 31, 2019
Charlie Baillie

Why gaming is advertising's new Darwinian struggle

Online gaming is set to become the next battleground for brands, but it comes with a new skillset.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia