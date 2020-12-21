games
Ex-Landor colleagues team up to create new wordplay game
INSPIRATION STATION: Creative strategy trio put their skills to work for a new kind of pitch and campaign to get an original wordplay card game off the ground.
How would you like your power-up served?
Riot Games and BBH team up to give gamers a taste of their Honey Fruit, the mythical power-up in League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Facebook expands playable ads and transparency for brands
Facebook is also introducing more transparency for advertisers on how effectively their creative is being used.
Why women are the most valuable mobile gamers for advertisers
Gaming has long been thought of as a male-dominated pastime—but it’s time to call 'game over' on this outdated stereotype.
Tencent game tie-in sends lipstick sales soaring
Cosmetics brand M.A.C. scored a big success with special-edition lipsticks co-branded for the Tencent mobile game 'Honor of Kings'.
Hyundai’s Olympic experience is dark. Extremely dark.
Built in a bid to change its brand perception, the Korean automaker’s striking pavilion in PyeongChang is turning heads.
