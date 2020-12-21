games

Ex-Landor colleagues team up to create new wordplay game
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

INSPIRATION STATION: Creative strategy trio put their skills to work for a new kind of pitch and campaign to get an original wordplay card game off the ground.

How would you like your power-up served?
Dec 21, 2020
Ad Nut

Riot Games and BBH team up to give gamers a taste of their Honey Fruit, the mythical power-up in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Facebook expands playable ads and transparency for brands
May 30, 2019
Omar Oakes

Facebook is also introducing more transparency for advertisers on how effectively their creative is being used.

Why women are the most valuable mobile gamers for advertisers
Mar 12, 2019
Delynn Ho

Gaming has long been thought of as a male-dominated pastime—but it’s time to call 'game over' on this outdated stereotype.

Tencent game tie-in sends lipstick sales soaring
Feb 12, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

Cosmetics brand M.A.C. scored a big success with special-edition lipsticks co-branded for the Tencent mobile game 'Honor of Kings'.

Hyundai’s Olympic experience is dark. Extremely dark.
Feb 12, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Built in a bid to change its brand perception, the Korean automaker’s striking pavilion in PyeongChang is turning heads.

