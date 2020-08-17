experiential
Virtual events: Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works
These three challenges of delivering online events threaten ROI. The VP of Pico+ talks through strategies and examples for overcoming them to create effective experiences online.
Bompas & Parr launches studio in Hong Kong
New outpost for UK-based creative experience shop will be led by Josh Ng.
Will the experience and events business never be the same?
It's more likely we'll experience a return to normalcy, but with the addition of virtual elements honed during corona, and this is where the opportunity lies, says the APAC CEO of Project Worldwide.
Redefining brand relationships to connect with at-home audiences
Don't just try to replicate the same marketing activities originally planned for now unviable channels by moving them online, argues MediaMonks' APAC VP for growth.
When the lights dim and the show begins...
When anything can go wrong, staying cool, calm and clear-minded is the key to survival in experiential marketing, along with checking and double-checking.
Brand story in the age of experience
A FutureBrand strategist shares five narratives for brand stories in different situations that still remain effective.
