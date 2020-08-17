experiential

Virtual events: Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works
Aug 17, 2020
Wee Teck Chan

Virtual events: Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works

These three challenges of delivering online events threaten ROI. The VP of Pico+ talks through strategies and examples for overcoming them to create effective experiences online.

Bompas & Parr launches studio in Hong Kong
May 14, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Bompas & Parr launches studio in Hong Kong

New outpost for UK-based creative experience shop will be led by Josh Ng.

Will the experience and events business never be the same?
Apr 20, 2020
Ben Taylor

Will the experience and events business never be the same?

It's more likely we'll experience a return to normalcy, but with the addition of virtual elements honed during corona, and this is where the opportunity lies, says the APAC CEO of Project Worldwide.

Redefining brand relationships to connect with at-home audiences
Mar 23, 2020
Tobias Wilson

Redefining brand relationships to connect with at-home audiences

Don't just try to replicate the same marketing activities originally planned for now unviable channels by moving them online, argues MediaMonks' APAC VP for growth.

When the lights dim and the show begins...
Feb 12, 2020
Sameer Tobaccowala

When the lights dim and the show begins...

When anything can go wrong, staying cool, calm and clear-minded is the key to survival in experiential marketing, along with checking and double-checking.

Brand story in the age of experience
Jan 21, 2020
John Corleto

Brand story in the age of experience

A FutureBrand strategist shares five narratives for brand stories in different situations that still remain effective.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia