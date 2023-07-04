Analysis PR Customer Experience Climate Action Carbon Footprint Net Zero The Information
Charlotte Rawlings
19 hours ago

Tackling sustainability in the experiential sector

After years of virtual events, in-person experiences have been enjoying a post-pandemic boom. In the second of three features this week looking at issues around sustainability, how can agencies tackle the demand for more sustainable activations?

The powerful connection offered up by the physical, in-person, live event was only underlined by its absence under lockdown. However, such experiences tend to be one-offs, short-term or pop-ups, and s

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Sign in or join our subscription tier, The Information, today.

The Information

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only articles & analysis
  • Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

3 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

5 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

6 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

8 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

9 Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Related Articles

Will the experience and events business never be the same?
Apr 20, 2020
Ben Taylor

Will the experience and events business never be ...

Can resale programs make fast fashion sustainable? Zara is trying to find out
May 31, 2023
Lisa Lacy

Can resale programs make fast fashion sustainable? ...

Just Published

Havas acquires Pivotroots
36 minutes ago
Campaign India Team

Havas acquires Pivotroots

The digital marketing agency will be integrated into Havas Media India

Collective World launches 'green' media agency
4 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Collective World launches 'green' media agency

Agency admits 100% carbon neutral media will "take time" and won't happen immediately.

It’s time adland took a good hard look in the mirror when it comes to online gambling advertising
5 hours ago
Jen Sharpe

It’s time adland took a good hard look in the ...

With online gambling statistics rapidly on the rise, the release of the Australian government's latest report on its lasting, harmful impacts comes as a difficult but necessary reality check for the ad industry, shares Think HQ founder Jen Sharpe.

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract
7 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses ...

DOT terminates the US$900,000 contract with ad agency DDB Philippines; critics blame the local government for the fourth such tourism campaign debacle to make headlines.