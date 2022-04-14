Advertising Marketing The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign

INSPIRATION STATION: This set of installations by VMLY&R Australia for Bond University is an unexpected way to get people interested in university courses.

A new VMLY&R ambient outdoor campaign features four interactive micro-doors across Brisbane to promote Bond University’s microcredential courses. The doors can be discovered in popular locations across the CBD, and residents are encouraged to seek them out.

Each door features a unique QR code that, once scanned, leads to an interactive digital experience that provides further information about the door locations, as well as a behind-the-scenes film with artist Mace Robertson (see below).

The door colours represent a different course offering. For example, the yellow door links to information on the psychology of risk management projects, and the red door represents tactical conditioning optimisation programmes.  

Benjamin Davis, ECD at VMLY&R, says: “This project inspired us to explore our craft and find new ways to connect the physical ‘on- street’ and digital experience, which we believe will generate awareness and in turn create enrolment growth for the courses. And, working with an artist like Mace was a joy.” 

 
 

 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

