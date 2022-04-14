Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign

A new VMLY&R ambient outdoor campaign features four interactive micro-doors across Brisbane to promote Bond University’s microcredential courses. The doors can be discovered in popular locations across the CBD, and residents are encouraged to seek them out.

Each door features a unique QR code that, once scanned, leads to an interactive digital experience that provides further information about the door locations, as well as a behind-the-scenes film with artist Mace Robertson (see below).

The door colours represent a different course offering. For example, the yellow door links to information on the psychology of risk management projects, and the red door represents tactical conditioning optimisation programmes.

Benjamin Davis, ECD at VMLY&R, says: “This project inspired us to explore our craft and find new ways to connect the physical ‘on- street’ and digital experience, which we believe will generate awareness and in turn create enrolment growth for the courses. And, working with an artist like Mace was a joy.”