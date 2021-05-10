CMO Power List 2021: Call for nominations

Campaign will once again be publishing its CMO 'Power List' featuring Asia-Pacific’s most senior and influential brand marketers. The Power List debuted in 2018 and was updated in June 2020.

The 2021 list, to be published in early June, will be an updated edition of the existing Power List with additions or subtractions based on merit, brand development and the marketers’ recent track record.

The list will again be curated by Campaign Asia-Pacific's panel of editors. But once again we do invite brand marketers, agencies, consultants and martech companies to put forward new suggested nominees for our consideration. (Limit one nominee per person - there is no cost or fee).

To make a nomination, please complete this entry form.

The submission deadline is Monday, 17 May, 2021.

CRITERIA

As reflected in the questions asked in the entry form, we are looking to include in the list senior marketing figures with strong a good amount of experience in the Asia Pacific region. Their brand will be performing well with business solid or improving. We will consider how powerful this marketer is in terms of financial spend, but we’ll also consider the actions and results this marketer has driven for their brand and how they have made contributions to the broader marketing industry in APAC. An important addition this year is the marketer's contribution to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at and outside their work place.

As such, the editors will also consider marketers of smaller, challenger brands who punch above their weight in delivering marketing impact.

The list will be published on the Campaign Asia-Pacific website in June.

Please send any queries about the nomination process or the Power List to Campaign Asia-Pacific associate editor Rahul Sachitanand at [email protected].

