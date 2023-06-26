Campaign at Cannes 2023: Interview with S4 Capital chairman Martin Sorrell

WPP founder and chairman of S4 Capital, Martin Sorrell is no stranger to the week-long festivities at Cannes.

A vocal proponent of embracing the changing role of agencies, and stepping into the newfound hyperdigitalised era, Campaign caught up with him to discuss his thoughts on the impact of AI on marketing work and media agencies in particular, why Cannes is slowly becoming just as much a tech festival as it is a creative playing field, and why he always starts his industry analysis with an extremely wide lens.