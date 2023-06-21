Advertising Marketing Analysis
Robert Sawatzky
1 day ago

Campaign at Cannes 2023: CMO interview with Patricia Corsi, Bayer

Campaign Asia-Pacific speaks exclusively to Bayer's global CMO Patricia Corsi on Cannes, creativity and cultivating innovation in consumer healthcare.

Patricia Corsi, chief marketing, digital and information officer Bayer Consumer Health. Photo: Getty
As the festivities at Cannes continue this week, Campaign caught up with Patricia Corsi, global chief marketing, digital and information officer for Bayer Consumer Health, fresh off of her sharing a mainstage with Hollywood superstar Halle Berry on day one.

In our exclusive chat, she explains how she's "over the moon" to win a Gold Lion in Health & Wellness for its Diversitree Project campaign for Claritin, and its aim to plant more female trees in urban areas to absorb the pollen from male trees. We also speak about her role in stimulating more creative work as an industry leader, what keeps her up at night as a CMO, and what the Cannes Lion festival means to her.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

