Advertising Opinions
Maisie McCabe
2 days ago

AITA if I want to WFH?

There isn't a simple solution to the complexities of hybrid working in creative businesses.

AITA if I want to WFH?

Much of the conversation around where and when people work is centred on personal experience. I am more productive at home. I enjoy the work-life balance a hybrid schedule has given me. Or, I need to get out of my bedroom. I can’t work with our kids in the house. And that’s fair enough. These are all important things. 

A lot of the commentary on business leaders who want their staff to come back into the office, however, suggests they are motivated by presenteeism, rent costs or misguided nostalgia. And I’m sure some (many?) chief executives are guilty of all three.

But there is another reason why some agency bosses keep talking to me about the need to get back to the office in conversations – including in Cannes, of all places, in June. Their motivation, so they say, is the work. Or, more specifically, the quality of advertising agencies’ output. 

Various industry leaders independently moaned that the relative absence of spine-tingling, green-eye-igniting work at Cannes was down to the lack of face-to-face office time. Just as there is no easy answer to juggling a busy career with caring responsibilities – as Mother London partner Katie Mackay-Sinclair wrote so eloquently last month – there is not a simple solution to the complexities of hybrid working in creative businesses. 

Adam & Eve/DDB took what some thought was a bold move by introducing what it describes as Four&Flex. Its full-time staff can work one of the five working days at home and choose which day that is. Rick Brim, chief creative officer at Adam & Eve/DDB, says the quality of the work is “100%” impacted by the amount of time creative departments spend together.

“Work-life balance is imperative but there is a lot of fun to be had from sitting alongside like-minded people,” Brim says. “We’re seeing people hanging around and talking to each other again which is brilliant and it's no surprise that that's leading to way more interesting work.”

At Mother London, staffers are generally coming into the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – though Chris Gallery, partner at Mother, says more and more people have come in on Monday and Friday recently, not least because it is an “air-conditioned dream”. 

“Working on Zoom was efficient,” Gallery continues. “But it would be a stretch to call it fun. Working in person again gets conversations flowing, which takes the work to more unexpected places. It’s more fun to solve problems together. And when it’s not fun, at least we can always just go for a drink if all else fails.”

Now, none of this is to dismiss the benefits of the expansion in flexible working over the last two years. And they are not limited to those of us with caring responsibilities. Many professionals of colour have appreciated working away from the micro-aggressions that can take place in offices. TimeTo, meanwhile, has highlighted people's fear about the risk of sexual harassment in the physical workplace.

"In terms of talent, in the UK alone, the number of female creative directors has jumped from 19% to 28% over the last two years," Ali Hanan, chief executive of Creative Equals, says. "While this statistic won't win a Titanium, flexible working is a key driver behind this seismic shift. Besides, our Equality Standard says only 11% of creatives have their best ideas in the office."

One agency leader told me their pitch to their teams is that they are not coming into the office for themselves, they are doing it for each other. A producer's life is easier if the creatives are there; the creatives benefit from proximity to designers. A media planner's research can be sped up if the econometrics team is in the same building. Ad sales people can fix problems more quickly if they are nearer to ad ops. 

Companies must nurture supportive and safe environments for their staff. Places where they will grow and flourish. But, as employees, we have responsibilities to each other and to the work, whatever that is in your world. When ruminating on the latest missive on your office policy it might be useful to ask, "Am I the asshole?"

I'm yet to be convinced that complex creative businesses can let all their staff work wherever and whenever they like without it impacting their output. But I am happy to hear why and how I'm wrong.

 

Maisie McCabe is the UK editor of Campaign.

 
Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

4 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

5 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024: APAC adtech leaders respond

7 Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024, APAC adtech leaders respond

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered

8 Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan move to StanChart

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

9 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

10 Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

Related Articles

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans
Advertising
Oct 13, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is ...

The big talent crunch
Advertising
Sep 9, 2021
Xavier Rees

The big talent crunch

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?
Analysis
Jul 13, 2022
Matthew Keegan

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Get ready for talent wars as agencies grow again
Advertising
Jun 9, 2021
Lucinda Peniston-Baines

Get ready for talent wars as agencies grow again

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Marketing
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola

Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?

SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad
The Work
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad

The tennis legend surprises a young fan five years after a viral press conference moment at the US Open.