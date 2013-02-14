people
CP+B vets unveil global network for creatives
Jay Gelardi and Russell Heubach have launched Gypsy, a network of global creative talent capitalising on remote workers and the many layoffs from the big holding companies.
Parixit Bhattacharya comes on board at TBWA\India as group chief creative officer
INDIA - JWT India's creative director Parixit Bhattacharya will be replacing Rahul Sengupta, who plans to leave at the end of March, as national creative director at TBWA India.
CASE STUDY: How Durex improved relevance to youth ahead of first sexual experience
Reckitt Benckiser China wanted to improve Durex's relevance among young people, who knew the brand name but perhaps not the product benefits, and may not have viewed it as a youthful brand.
Updated: Anita Nayyar returns to Havas Media
Nayyar moves back as CEO, India and South Asia, Havas Media; she had left Havas Media in April this year to join BCCL
Seth Grossman steps up as CEO of Vizeum Asia Pacific
Seth Grossman, currently managing director of Carat China, has been promoted to the newly created role of chief executive officer for Vizeum Asia-Pacific, charged with strengthening the brand across region, including key markets in Greater China, Australia, India and Malaysia.
Tribal DDB Asia president Amanda King to step down
ASIA-PACIFIC - Amanda King, president of Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific, is to leave the agency to spend more time with her family in Australia.
