Search
wfh
Aug 13, 2020
WFH means longer, ‘rollercoaster’ days, but no drop in job satisfaction
Yet job satisfaction remains high, according to an employee survey by US agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.
May 22, 2020
Behind the brand film: Lego's evolution to WFH helper
Lego is well positioned to serve as a resource for parents as they work from home.
May 21, 2020
IPG opens some international locations, but "will not rush back" to all offices
"As we said at the start of this crisis, this is a marathon, not a sprint."
May 20, 2020
Omnicom Group CEO unveils '3-phase' plan for office return
"No person will be required to return to the office if they are not comfortable doing so."
May 19, 2020
Mark Read outlines plans for return to office for WPP
Return will be voluntary and flexible.
May 17, 2020
UK agencies now expect no return to office before September
Study also shows improved forecast in income.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins