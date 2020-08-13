wfh

WFH means longer, ‘rollercoaster’ days, but no drop in job satisfaction
Aug 13, 2020
Elaine Underwood

WFH means longer, ‘rollercoaster’ days, but no drop in job satisfaction

Yet job satisfaction remains high, according to an employee survey by US agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Behind the brand film: Lego's evolution to WFH helper
May 22, 2020
Joann Whitcher

Behind the brand film: Lego's evolution to WFH helper

Lego is well positioned to serve as a resource for parents as they work from home.

IPG opens some international locations, but
May 21, 2020
Lindsay Stein

IPG opens some international locations, but "will not rush back" to all offices

"As we said at the start of this crisis, this is a marathon, not a sprint."

Omnicom Group CEO unveils '3-phase' plan for office return
May 20, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Omnicom Group CEO unveils '3-phase' plan for office return

"No person will be required to return to the office if they are not comfortable doing so."

Mark Read outlines plans for return to office for WPP
May 19, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Mark Read outlines plans for return to office for WPP

Return will be voluntary and flexible.

UK agencies now expect no return to office before September
May 17, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

UK agencies now expect no return to office before September

Study also shows improved forecast in income.

