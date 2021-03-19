A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020

Financial and operational instability at a global level at M&C Saatchi plunged APAC into the red in the first six months of 2020. But the region saw a remarkably fast recovery that drove it squarely back into the green by year-end.

Nevertheless, the instability stalled growth and innovation, save for a few bright spots. We're hoping to see a broader rollout of one standout staff initiative developed out of Australia that all agencies should take note of. Our full Agency Report Card on M&C Saatchi—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

