media agencies

Media agencies are changing fast to make advertising work better
Jun 7, 2020
Christian Juhl

Media agencies are changing fast to make advertising work better

People, not machines, remain the key to understanding the changing market.

Three years on from the ANA report: plenty done, plenty still to do
Jun 10, 2019
Stephen Broderick

Three years on from the ANA report: plenty done, plenty still to do

Since the landmark report into media transparency, the concerns of marketers have evolved, but work remains.

Most marketers believe media agencies have not adapted to programmatic
Nov 17, 2017
Emily Tan

Most marketers believe media agencies have not adapted to programmatic

And three-quarters believe agencies do not accurately measure programmatic.

This is the start of a new era for media agencies
Sep 20, 2017
Gideon Spanier

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

The era of media agency domination is over. It's finished. The model that sustained media agencies and fuelled the profits of the big six holding companies over the past decade is broken.

Why close collaboration is the key to cracking programmatic
Sep 14, 2017
Andy Butters

Why close collaboration is the key to cracking programmatic

Advertisers shouldn't judge programmatic on performance. They should judge how effectively they are working with their agencies by their programmatic performance.

Agencies need a new model: Media360Summit
Feb 24, 2015
David Blecken

Agencies need a new model: Media360Summit

Developing a better means of remuneration was top of mind for agency network heads.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia