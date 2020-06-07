media agencies
Media agencies are changing fast to make advertising work better
People, not machines, remain the key to understanding the changing market.
Three years on from the ANA report: plenty done, plenty still to do
Since the landmark report into media transparency, the concerns of marketers have evolved, but work remains.
Most marketers believe media agencies have not adapted to programmatic
And three-quarters believe agencies do not accurately measure programmatic.
This is the start of a new era for media agencies
The era of media agency domination is over. It's finished. The model that sustained media agencies and fuelled the profits of the big six holding companies over the past decade is broken.
Why close collaboration is the key to cracking programmatic
Advertisers shouldn't judge programmatic on performance. They should judge how effectively they are working with their agencies by their programmatic performance.
Agencies need a new model: Media360Summit
Developing a better means of remuneration was top of mind for agency network heads.
