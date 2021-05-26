We're all heroes, according to property developer's rap song

'Urban hero' is a catchy rap tune delivered in a 45-second video from Thailand property developer Ananda and GreyNJ United. The video, featuring the vocal stylings of an aspiring rapper known as OG Bobby, aims to buck up the spirits of people in Thailand, which is living under stricter pandemic measures amid an increase in infections.
A grumpier writer might ask whether people want or need encouragement from a property developer. But you know what? People in places where Covid is continuing to notch up record infection rates need whatever encouragement they can get. So today, Ad Nut is content to bob Ad Nut's head and enjoy the rhymes.
Ad Nut advises you to do the same. Definitely don't go seaching for more uplifting rap from OG Bobby though, because you might end up finding misogynistic garbage.
CREDITS
Client: Ananda Development
Brand: Ananda
Client credit:
Phonganan Sookkasem
Senior VP Corporate Marketing & Brand Management
Agency: GREYnJ United Bangkok
Chairman: Thor Santisiri
Chief Creative Officer: Jureeporn Thaidumrong
Chief Executive Officer: Kanaporn Hutcheson
Chief Operation Officer: Thipayachand Hasdin
Deputy Chief Creative Officer: Asawin Phanichwatana
Creative Director: Jesse Wong
General Manager: Kanokkorn Seehapan
Group Account Director: Nantida Tansawai
Project Management Director: Kanoksak Kanchanachutha
Senior Traffic Coordinator: Juthamas Tantated
Production Credits:
Production Company: underDOC Film
Film Director: Yossawat Sittiwong
Film Producer: Songphon Jantharasom
Cinematographer: Yossawat Sittiwong, Tawanwad wanavit, Tanagon Tipprasert, Boonyanuch Kraithong
Production Manager: Wannapa Tangbut
Editor: Ittiwat Poobandit
Post-Production Company: Colon D
Colorist: Nitisard Prasatpohn
Sound Studio: Mellowtunes
Music Composer: Pokpong Jitdee, Yossawat Sittiwong
Sound Engineer: Artit Vongmetta
