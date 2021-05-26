Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

We're all heroes, according to property developer's rap song

With GreyNJ United, Thai property developer Ananda releases a rap to keep people upbeat as Thailand sees an increase in Covid cases.

'Urban hero' is a catchy rap tune delivered in a 45-second video from Thailand property developer Ananda and GreyNJ United. The video, featuring the vocal stylings of an aspiring rapper known as OG Bobby, aims to buck up the spirits of people in Thailand, which is living under stricter pandemic measures amid an increase in infections.

A grumpier writer might ask whether people want or need encouragement from a property developer. But you know what? People in places where Covid is continuing to notch up record infection rates need whatever encouragement they can get. So today, Ad Nut is content to bob Ad Nut's head and enjoy the rhymes.

Ad Nut advises you to do the same. Definitely don't go seaching for more uplifting rap from OG Bobby though, because you might end up finding misogynistic garbage.

CREDITS

Client: Ananda Development
Brand: Ananda
Client credit:
Phonganan Sookkasem
Senior VP Corporate Marketing & Brand Management

Agency: GREYnJ United Bangkok
Chairman: Thor Santisiri
Chief Creative Officer: Jureeporn Thaidumrong
Chief Executive Officer: Kanaporn Hutcheson
Chief Operation Officer: Thipayachand Hasdin
Deputy Chief Creative Officer: Asawin Phanichwatana
Creative Director: Jesse Wong
General Manager: Kanokkorn Seehapan
Group Account Director: Nantida Tansawai
Project Management Director: Kanoksak Kanchanachutha
Senior Traffic Coordinator: Juthamas Tantated

Production Credits:
Production Company: underDOC Film
Film Director: Yossawat Sittiwong
Film Producer: Songphon Jantharasom
Cinematographer: Yossawat Sittiwong, Tawanwad wanavit, Tanagon Tipprasert, Boonyanuch Kraithong
Production Manager: Wannapa Tangbut
Editor: Ittiwat Poobandit
Post-Production Company: Colon D
Colorist: Nitisard Prasatpohn
Sound Studio: Mellowtunes
Music Composer: Pokpong Jitdee, Yossawat Sittiwong
Sound Engineer: Artit Vongmetta

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Thailand telco True touts pachyderm protection
Advertising
Feb 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Thailand telco True touts pachyderm protection

Kasikornbank puts spotlight on small businesses
Advertising
Jul 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Kasikornbank puts spotlight on small businesses

Desperate search for food in Bangkok finds meaning instead
Advertising
May 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Desperate search for food in Bangkok finds meaning ...

KBank ad with Blackpink is all about empowerment, but also sexy poses
Advertising
Nov 18, 2019
Ad Nut

KBank ad with Blackpink is all about empowerment, ...

Just Published

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

A public-hygiene campaign from Wunderman Thompson will have you doing new dance moves like the trashcan twirl and the rubbish reach.

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

A VMLY&R film for Australia's defence forces features finely tuned messaging and admirable film craft that reinforces it.

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.