We're all heroes, according to property developer's rap song

'Urban hero' is a catchy rap tune delivered in a 45-second video from Thailand property developer Ananda and GreyNJ United. The video, featuring the vocal stylings of an aspiring rapper known as OG Bobby, aims to buck up the spirits of people in Thailand, which is living under stricter pandemic measures amid an increase in infections.

A grumpier writer might ask whether people want or need encouragement from a property developer. But you know what? People in places where Covid is continuing to notch up record infection rates need whatever encouragement they can get. So today, Ad Nut is content to bob Ad Nut's head and enjoy the rhymes.

Ad Nut advises you to do the same. Definitely don't go seaching for more uplifting rap from OG Bobby though, because you might end up finding misogynistic garbage.

CREDITS

Client: Ananda Development

Brand: Ananda

Client credit:

Phonganan Sookkasem

Senior VP Corporate Marketing & Brand Management



Agency: GREYnJ United Bangkok

Chairman: Thor Santisiri

Chief Creative Officer: Jureeporn Thaidumrong

Chief Executive Officer: Kanaporn Hutcheson

Chief Operation Officer: Thipayachand Hasdin

Deputy Chief Creative Officer: Asawin Phanichwatana

Creative Director: Jesse Wong

General Manager: Kanokkorn Seehapan

Group Account Director: Nantida Tansawai

Project Management Director: Kanoksak Kanchanachutha

Senior Traffic Coordinator: Juthamas Tantated



Production Credits:

Production Company: underDOC Film

Film Director: Yossawat Sittiwong

Film Producer: Songphon Jantharasom

Cinematographer: Yossawat Sittiwong, Tawanwad wanavit, Tanagon Tipprasert, Boonyanuch Kraithong

Production Manager: Wannapa Tangbut

Editor: Ittiwat Poobandit

Post-Production Company: Colon D

Colorist: Nitisard Prasatpohn

Sound Studio: Mellowtunes

Music Composer: Pokpong Jitdee, Yossawat Sittiwong

Sound Engineer: Artit Vongmetta