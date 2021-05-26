greynj united

Creative Minds: Asawin Phanichwatana's learning journey in adland
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

We get to know the deputy CCO at GreyNJ United through his answers to 11 questions. Learn about his key influences, the Levi's ad that's stuck in his head, why he has no tattoos, and how he never imagined 'Friendshit' would become a global hit.

We're all heroes, according to property developer's rap song
May 26, 2021
Ad Nut

With GreyNJ United, Thai property developer Ananda releases a rap to keep people upbeat as Thailand sees an increase in Covid cases.

A tedious route to instant money with Line BK
Nov 20, 2020
Ad Nut

While instant-cash apps are all about speed and ease of use, GreyNJ United's near five-minute work meanders sluggishly to reinforce the message.

Kasikornbank puts spotlight on small businesses
Jul 20, 2020
Ad Nut

The bank releases a documentary, with GreyNJ United, that focuses on businesses taking—and declining—zero-interest, 10-year COVID-19 recovery loans.

Desperate search for food in Bangkok finds meaning instead
May 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Made in a week, GreyNJ United's clever and sneakily meaningful documentary for KBank starts with a frantic search for an open restaurant. It ends someplace else entirely.

Thailand telco True touts pachyderm protection
Feb 10, 2020
Ad Nut

The company underscores its sustainability commitment in a 6.5-minute film by GreyNJ United.

