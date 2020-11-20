Advertising Analysis News The Work
Ad Nut
20 hours ago

A tedious route to instant money with Line BK

While instant-cash apps are all about speed and ease of use, GreyNJ United's near five-minute work meanders sluggishly to reinforce the message.

We have all been through those months when the comforting ping announcing the credit of your salary (or terribly delayed freelance or client payments) has finally showed up in our bank accounts. This nut, like many of you out there, has had to lean on an assortment of friends and family at various times to see out the lean periods. Lately, the lure of instant-cash apps (no more mountain of paperwork and judgemental look of bankers while applying for loans) has given some funds-starved friends a faster way to seek emergency infusions. 

Line BK, in Thailand, is one app that hopes to cash in on this thirst for money-at-your-fingertips; it wants to have a million loan customers in year one of its operations. However, while it wants to promote easy access to money—and apparently save friendships by reducing the need to hound your bestie for emergency cash—its latest campaign is anything but nifty. 

Instead, in a near five-minute piece of work by GREYnJ United, Line BK portrays a woman in need of some money approaching her "bestie", hoping to mooch some funds off of her. Instead, a tedious round of telepathy ensues between the duo, leaving both frustrated, to the point of tears. "Borrowing from bestie is hard. Best to borrow from Line BK. Easier," the video exhorts. 

At this point, Ad Nut's coffee has gone cold, and Ad Nut's mind has long wandered to more pleasant thoughts, such as the looming Christmas break. But, we're not done yet with this campaign, as the narration rambles on to a man in a too-tight white shirt extoling the virtues of the app and a freshly convinced consumer being sprayed with a pile of banknotes. Let us just say showering a woman with money may not be the most brand-aware thing to do, towards the end of a fraught 2020. 

Dodgy imagery aside, what really grates about this ad is how tedious the whole video is for a service/ app that promises speed and ease-of-use to consumers. If it is mere seconds to near-instant cash gratification, this plodding piece of work does little to promote that promise. 

Now, for a fresh cup of coffee to wake this creature up. 

CREDITS

Agency: GREYnJ United Bangkok
Chairman: Thor Santisiri
Chief Creative Officer: Jureeporn Thaidumrong
Chief Executive Officer: Kanaporn Hutcheson
Chief Operation Officer: Thipayachand Hasdin
Deputy Chief Creative Officer: Asawin Phanichwatana
Creative Director: Asawin Phanichwatana, Thanyaluck Pongacha, Jesse Wong
Creative Group Head: Thanapol Jiratadaporn
Senior Art Director: Vongjino Kedjariyanon, Nukool Khamlert
Copywriter: Jesse Wong, Natthinee Ruengves, Pat Deesawat,
Touchachapon Wuthikangamjorn
Art Director: Pheraphas Jongphatcharanan, Tammaporn Sanguanpak,
Tanitsara Wunpanich
General Manager: Kanokkorn Seehapan
Group Account Director: Kantharat Teerarojjanawong
Account Manager: Apinya Ditsamroeng
Associate Planning Director: Jongkoch Dusittanakarin
Project Management Director: Kanoksak Kanchanachutha
Agency Producer: Ruangkanjana Aiamrit
Senior Traffic Coordinator: Juthamas Tantated

Production Company: Happy Ending Film
Director: Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit
Assistant Director: Pornpong Wongwatpong
Cinematographer: Niramon Ross
Film Producer: Pacharin Surawatanapongs
Film Art Director: Cai Lianjie
Casting Director: Pornthip Mutisom
Stylist: Kwanhatai Chittiwatana
Production Manager: Sasicha Kanjanumpa
Post Producer: Needa Ostapirat
Editor: Chaleamchon Natipat
Colorist: Kritsada Kaewmani
Flame Artist: Supphakorn Thungsin
Sound Mixer: Nopawat Likitwong

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

3 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

5 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

10 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

Related Articles

This film promoting the Line BK app is a major distraction
Advertising
Oct 26, 2020
Ad Nut

This film promoting the Line BK app is a major ...

Kasikornbank puts spotlight on small businesses
Advertising
Jul 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Kasikornbank puts spotlight on small businesses

Desperate search for food in Bangkok finds meaning instead
Advertising
May 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Desperate search for food in Bangkok finds meaning ...

Thailand telco True touts pachyderm protection
Advertising
Feb 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Thailand telco True touts pachyderm protection

Just Published

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which Twitter account inspires this BBH creative
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Zany historical facts and ancient animal snaps are some of the things that inspires BBH's Stephanie Gwee.

Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation

Increasing consumer, corporate and regulatory scrutiny over data makes it challenging to nail down useful insights for marketers. MullenLowe Singapore's Mark Haycock tells you how the data creation model may be a viable way forward.

How to find your way in digital measurement
Digital
21 hours ago
Sonal Patel

How to find your way in digital measurement

Measurement is flawed, fragmented and potentially misleading for marketers. Quantcast's SEA MD lays out advice for weighing the pros and cons of different approaches, reducing bias and making informed decisions.

Bilibili’s new markets grow users, but also losses
Media
1 day ago
Wenzhuo Wu

Bilibili’s new markets grow users, but also losses

Bilibili is confident on its monetization capabilities given the platform’s growing user base across a wider spectrum of demographics.