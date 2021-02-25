Upcycling creative content: Making the most out of the least

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:45 pm on February 25, 2021.

Throughout 2020, brands and businesses have had traditional supply chains and production methodologies completely curtailed or outright eliminated. How do you develop a creative campaign when you can’t shoot any video? When you can’t access your supplies? Or your team?

For many brands, the answer came in ‘upcycling’ – repurposing and transforming old creative ideas and materials to create new concepts and campaigns. Weber Shandwick convenes a panel of business and creative experts to explore this leaner, meaner, more cost-efficient, and more agile creative methodology.

Speakers

Uma Rudd Chia, Creative Director, Weber Shandwick

Kartik Chandrasekhar, Global Brand Vice President, Unilever

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage: