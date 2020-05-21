weber shandwick

Golin names APAC president
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ex-Weber Shandwick vice chair takes the regional reins at CMG sister agency.

Mitigating economic fallout for businesses and employees amid COVID-19
Mar 25, 2020
Lydia Lee

China’s efforts in managing the crisis has shown that sharing manpower across businesses is something of a revolutionary idea.

Connections still key despite isolation and border shutdowns
Mar 18, 2020
Lydia Lee

Weber Shandwick China's president makes a case for retaining connections and encouraging private-public collaboration during the coronavirus crisis.

Corporate reputation no longer just about financial performance
Feb 18, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

A new report by Weber Shandwick reveals the changing facets of reputation that lead to increased scrutiny for companies.

Mastercard makes a scary movie trailer in Indonesia, with Prilly Latuconsina and Raditya Dika
Sep 23, 2019
Ad Nut

THE WORK: 'Smart way to pay' for Mastercard by McCann Worldgroup, Carat and Weber Shandwick.

Andy Polansky named Interpublic CMG CEO; Gail Heimann appointed Weber Shandwick chief
Jul 18, 2019
Diana Bradley

The world's second-largest PR agency has a new CEO.

