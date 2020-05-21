weber shandwick
Golin names APAC president
Ex-Weber Shandwick vice chair takes the regional reins at CMG sister agency.
Mitigating economic fallout for businesses and employees amid COVID-19
China’s efforts in managing the crisis has shown that sharing manpower across businesses is something of a revolutionary idea.
Connections still key despite isolation and border shutdowns
Weber Shandwick China's president makes a case for retaining connections and encouraging private-public collaboration during the coronavirus crisis.
Corporate reputation no longer just about financial performance
A new report by Weber Shandwick reveals the changing facets of reputation that lead to increased scrutiny for companies.
Mastercard makes a scary movie trailer in Indonesia, with Prilly Latuconsina and Raditya Dika
THE WORK: 'Smart way to pay' for Mastercard by McCann Worldgroup, Carat and Weber Shandwick.
Andy Polansky named Interpublic CMG CEO; Gail Heimann appointed Weber Shandwick chief
The world's second-largest PR agency has a new CEO.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins