This festive season, women gift unseen labour

A new study by an independent third party revealed that only 27% of women in India feel that their husbands shared the load equally with them during the holiday season. Despite the study’s sample size clocking in at a mere 400, Ad Nut has a hunch that the real figure could be a lot higher.

Well, who better than P&G-owned brand Ariel to shed light on household inequities during the festive season? In a new film as part of the brand’s #ShareTheLoad platform, a husband character is seen basking in the post-glow of a festive party, while his wife shoots him a look that speaks a thousand words as she cleans up after the guests leave and tends to their crying child. The husband comes to his senses when his wife points out that she only appears in party photos in the background—seen wiping a table or tending to the food.

As Ad Nut sighs at this predictable situation, Ad Nut also commends Ariel for pushing holiday-specific messaging around it’s now-renowned #ShareTheLoad movement. This is not a radical proposition by any stretch, but yes, women too deserve to enjoy the festivities.