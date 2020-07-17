pg
P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade
Company is partnering with Conservation International and WWF.
Zen and the art of mane maintenance
P&G brand Hair Recipe cultivates a Japanese aesthetic in a campaign for China, produced by Sweetshop.
WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative companies by Cannes Lions
WPP is Holding Company of the Decade after scooping annual title for seven straight years.
P&G won't rule out pulling Facebook ads
Marc Pritchard announced four-part roadmap towards achieving racial equality in speech at Lions Live.
Let these haircare ads soothe your COVID-ravaged soul
A series of fun China spots for Aussie haircare products, by P&G's in-house team and Sweetshop, hints at a brighter future timeline.
P&G promises not to 'pull back' on marketing as coronavirus boosts sales
FMCG giant saw increase in organic sales in first quarter.
