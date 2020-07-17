pg

P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade
Jul 17, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Company is partnering with Conservation International and WWF.

Zen and the art of mane maintenance
Jul 14, 2020
Ad Nut

P&G brand Hair Recipe cultivates a Japanese aesthetic in a campaign for China, produced by Sweetshop.

WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative companies by Cannes Lions
Jun 27, 2020
Simon Gwynn

WPP is Holding Company of the Decade after scooping annual title for seven straight years.

P&G won't rule out pulling Facebook ads
Jun 26, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Marc Pritchard announced four-part roadmap towards achieving racial equality in speech at Lions Live.

Let these haircare ads soothe your COVID-ravaged soul
Apr 27, 2020
Ad Nut

A series of fun China spots for Aussie haircare products, by P&G's in-house team and Sweetshop, hints at a brighter future timeline.

P&G promises not to 'pull back' on marketing as coronavirus boosts sales
Apr 21, 2020
Simon Gwynn

FMCG giant saw increase in organic sales in first quarter.

