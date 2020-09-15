These bottles are on their way to become Ikea curtains

For the second time in two days, Ad Nut is writing about a migration by large numbers of a thing not normally known to migrate. Yesterday it was bananas (see "Witness the miracle of Aldi's 'Great Fresh Food Migration'"). Today, it's plastic containers.

In 'Bottles' (above) millions of the plastic items come together to take over a highway before vaulting into the air. Presumably, they're bound for Sweden, because we learn that Ikea turns such bottles into a curtain called the Gunrid.

The film, by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai, will air in China, Japan and South Korea. It's part of a new push by the brand to talk more about what it says are its long-established sustainability credentials.

Because sustainability isn't as prevalent a topic as it should be in Asia, the ad creators dialed up the personification of the bottles—from movements to cute vocalisations—to create emotional investment, according to the agency. Ad Nut would say they succeeded.

Come to think of it, the curtains here in the old oak tree are looking a bit ragged, and some Gunrids might just do the trick.