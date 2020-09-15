Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

These bottles are on their way to become Ikea curtains

A new film by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai promotes Ikea's sustainability credentials, and specifically a curtain made from recycled bottles that also cleans the air in your home.

For the second time in two days, Ad Nut is writing about a migration by large numbers of a thing not normally known to migrate. Yesterday it was bananas (see "Witness the miracle of Aldi's 'Great Fresh Food Migration'"). Today, it's plastic containers.

In 'Bottles' (above) millions of the plastic items come together to take over a highway before vaulting into the air. Presumably, they're bound for Sweden, because we learn that Ikea turns such bottles into a curtain called the Gunrid.

The film, by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai, will air in China, Japan and South Korea. It's part of a new push by the brand to talk more about what it says are its long-established sustainability credentials.

Because sustainability isn't as prevalent a topic as it should be in Asia, the ad creators dialed up the personification of the bottles—from movements to cute vocalisations—to create emotional investment, according to the agency. Ad Nut would say they succeeded.

Come to think of it, the curtains here in the old oak tree are looking a bit ragged, and some Gunrids might just do the trick. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

