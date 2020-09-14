Witness the miracle of Aldi's 'Great Fresh Food Migration'

Ad Nut has long been a fan of BMF's work for Supermarket chain Aldi in Australia, and this new campaign does nothing to change that.
'The Great Fresh Food Migration' rolls out this week and includes TV, outdoor, in-store, digital, social and catalogue.
