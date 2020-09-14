Advertising The Work
Witness the miracle of Aldi's 'Great Fresh Food Migration'

Those aren't birds.

Ad Nut has long been a fan of BMF's work for Supermarket chain Aldi in Australia, and this new campaign does nothing to change that.

'The Great Fresh Food Migration' rolls out this week and includes TV, outdoor, in-store, digital, social and catalogue.

CREDITS

Agency: BMF
Executive Creative Director: Alex Derwin
Creative Directors: Dantie van der Merwe and David Fraser
Associate Creative Director/Copywriter: Roy Leibowitz
Senior Art Director: Chris Wilson
Senior Designer: Fiona McLeod
Executive Planning Director: Christina Aventi
Group Strategy Director: Kinga Papp
Senior Strategic Planner: Kellie Box
Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle
General Manager: Paul Coles
Deputy Head of Account Management: Aisling Colley
Senior Account Director: Hayley Basham
Senior Account Manager: James Arnold
Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer
Director: Andreas Nilsson
Production Company: Revolver/Will O’Rourke
Managing Director/Executive Producer: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer: Pip Smart
Producer: Alex Kember
DOP: Lachlan Milne
Edit House: The Editors
Editor: Alexandre de Franceschi
VFX/Post Production: Alt.vfx
VFX Supervisor: Jay Hawkins
VFX Executive Producer: Tyrone Estephan
Music Composition: Elliott Wheeler @ Turning Studios
Sound Design: Rumble Studios
Art Buyer: Basir Salleh
Photographer: Gavin Johns
Producer: Audra Diciunas
3D Retoucher: Paul Gawman
Retoucher: Rhiannon Jasma
Production Director: Julie Sorrell

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

