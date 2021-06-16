Spotify gets personal with Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia

As part of its 'Only you' campaign, Spotify is releasing three attitude-packed spots that get specific with the music and culture preferences of young people in Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila. (The video player above will cycle through all three spots.)

As a squirrel who spends most days holed up in a tree watching the world's advertising, Ad Nut has absolutely no idea what musical styles or artists the people are referring to—which is as it should be! Nonetheless, the vibrant and enthusiastic people, along with the fast-moving cinematography and the soundtracks, make for a pretty intoxicating mix. You be you, young people!

The campaign also includes specific playlists for each market, which Ad Nut will now try to seek out.

CREDITS

Client: Spotify

Head of Marketing: Jan-Paul Jeffrey

Senior Marketing Manager: Bon Sananvatananont

Agency: Six Toes Singapore

Executive Producer: Sariyanti Sannie

Producer: Maggie Chan

Producer: Una Yoon

Production Company: Sweetshop

Managing Director and Executive Producer: Laura Geagea

Director: Damon Escott

Producer: Foong Yan Fung

Production Assistants: Hannah Zhu, Alven Wong Hou Yeon DOP: Damon Escott (Indonesia), Pathomwat Wansukprasert (Thailand), MA Theodore Lozada (Philippines)

Offline Editor: Damon Escott

Post Production House: The Quiet Lab, Singapore Post Supervisor: Randall Lee Post Executive Producer: Gwendolyn Ang

Music composition: Two AM Music Global, Malaysia