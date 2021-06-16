Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Spotify gets personal with Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia

A fast-paced Southeast Asia campaign—from Six Toes Singapore, Sweetshop and director Damon Escott—glories in youth subcultures in Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila.

As part of its 'Only you' campaign, Spotify is releasing three attitude-packed spots that get specific with the music and culture preferences of young people in Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila. (The video player above will cycle through all three spots.)

As a squirrel who spends most days holed up in a tree watching the world's advertising, Ad Nut has absolutely no idea what musical styles or artists the people are referring to—which is as it should be! Nonetheless, the vibrant and enthusiastic people, along with the fast-moving cinematography and the soundtracks, make for a pretty intoxicating mix. You be you, young people!

The campaign also includes specific playlists for each market, which Ad Nut will now try to seek out.

CREDITS

Client: Spotify
Head of Marketing: Jan-Paul Jeffrey
Senior Marketing Manager: Bon Sananvatananont
Agency: Six Toes Singapore
Executive Producer: Sariyanti Sannie
Producer: Maggie Chan
Producer: Una Yoon
Production Company: Sweetshop
Managing Director and Executive Producer: Laura Geagea
Director: Damon Escott
Producer: Foong Yan Fung
Production Assistants: Hannah Zhu, Alven Wong Hou Yeon DOP: Damon Escott (Indonesia), Pathomwat Wansukprasert (Thailand), MA Theodore Lozada (Philippines)
Offline Editor: Damon Escott
Post Production House: The Quiet Lab, Singapore Post Supervisor: Randall Lee Post Executive Producer: Gwendolyn Ang
Music composition: Two AM Music Global, Malaysia

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

