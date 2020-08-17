sweetshop

The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet
Aug 17, 2020
Ad Nut

The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet

Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand transplants the effects of a poor internet connection to the real world in a spot for Chorus, directed by Sweetshop's Damien Shatford.

Zen and the art of mane maintenance
Jul 14, 2020
Ad Nut

Zen and the art of mane maintenance

P&G brand Hair Recipe cultivates a Japanese aesthetic in a campaign for China, produced by Sweetshop.

Milo positions itself as a sports drink in Vietnam
Jul 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Milo positions itself as a sports drink in Vietnam

The beverage brand seemingly takes a page from Nike in a campaign from Ogilvy Vietnam and Sweetshop director Noah Conopask.

Let these haircare ads soothe your COVID-ravaged soul
Apr 27, 2020
Ad Nut

Let these haircare ads soothe your COVID-ravaged soul

A series of fun China spots for Aussie haircare products, by P&G's in-house team and Sweetshop, hints at a brighter future timeline.

No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption
Apr 1, 2020
Matthew Miller

No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption

COVID-19's waves of disruption have torn through the business of ad production, upending plans and leaving agencies and production houses to pick up the pieces. We look at coping mechanisms for the current situation, as well as potential long-lasting impacts.

Does the DBS Paylah app make it too easy to give CNY red packets?
Jan 15, 2020
Ad Nut

Does the DBS Paylah app make it too easy to give CNY red packets?

The 'Huat Ah' guy returns, in a new CNY ad for DBS by The Secret Little Agency and Sweetshop director Simon Cracknell.

