The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet
Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand transplants the effects of a poor internet connection to the real world in a spot for Chorus, directed by Sweetshop's Damien Shatford.
Zen and the art of mane maintenance
P&G brand Hair Recipe cultivates a Japanese aesthetic in a campaign for China, produced by Sweetshop.
Milo positions itself as a sports drink in Vietnam
The beverage brand seemingly takes a page from Nike in a campaign from Ogilvy Vietnam and Sweetshop director Noah Conopask.
Let these haircare ads soothe your COVID-ravaged soul
A series of fun China spots for Aussie haircare products, by P&G's in-house team and Sweetshop, hints at a brighter future timeline.
No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption
COVID-19's waves of disruption have torn through the business of ad production, upending plans and leaving agencies and production houses to pick up the pieces. We look at coping mechanisms for the current situation, as well as potential long-lasting impacts.
Does the DBS Paylah app make it too easy to give CNY red packets?
The 'Huat Ah' guy returns, in a new CNY ad for DBS by The Secret Little Agency and Sweetshop director Simon Cracknell.
