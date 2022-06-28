TVNZ says its content is so good you'll forget where you are

Imagine accidentally getting in the wrong car because you were hooked to content on your phone. For one character in this film, it happened. But the wrong car happened to be that off an escape vehicle for a bank robbery.
To promote TVNZ+, a reimagining of TVNZ's streaming brand, Dentsu Aotearoa and Sweetshop produced three films (watch all three in the playlist above) to showcase characters like that in the first scenario who are excessively drawn to their devices, which results them in unfortunate positions. Ad Nut’s favourite of the lot is ‘Wooing Jeff’—the comedic timing and execution on this one is particularly enjoyable.
CREDITS
