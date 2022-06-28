Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Jun 28, 2022

TVNZ says its content is so good you'll forget where you are

In a new campaign by Dentsu, characters land themselves in unfortunate positions at the ‘fault’ of the broadcast network.

Imagine accidentally getting in the wrong car because you were hooked to content on your phone. For one character in this film, it happened. But the wrong car happened to be that off an escape vehicle for a bank robbery.

To promote TVNZ+, a reimagining of TVNZ's streaming brand, Dentsu Aotearoa and Sweetshop produced three films (watch all three in the playlist above) to showcase characters like that in the first scenario who are excessively drawn to their devices, which results them in unfortunate positions. Ad Nut’s favourite of the lot is ‘Wooing Jeff’—the comedic timing and execution on this one is particularly enjoyable.

CREDITS

TVNZ Marketing
Marketing Director - Jonathan Symons
GM Marketing & Communications - Sally Falconer
Senior Marketing Manager - Rebecca Brown

TVNZ Media and Blacksand Creative Studio
Media Planning Manager - Nicole Hughes
Senior Campaign Manager - Varsha Singh
Lead Designer - Mark Fleming
Lead Digital and Print Designer- Christopher Hill
Senior Creative Director - Greg Hughes

Dentsu Creative (Aotearoa)
Executive Creative Director, New Zealand - Anne Boothroyd
Group Creative Director - Jack Delmonte
Creative Director - Andrea Sarcullo
Senior Copywriter - Matt Woods
Senior Art Director - Chelsea Sietses
Executive Creative Director (Australia + NZ) - Marcus Tesoriero
Executive Creative Director - Hadleigh Sinclair
Executive Director, Strategy - Stevie Weber
Chief Commercial Officer - Rachel Anderson-Cormack
Group Account Director - Evaan Miocevich
Account Director - Amanda Tonkin
Agency Producer - Nigel Sutton

Dentsu Media
Agency Director - Courtney Wide
Strategy Director - Amy Greene
Group Business Director - Sarah Wilson
Business Manager - Lucy Burbidge
Senior Business Executive - Nicholas Young

Sweetshop
Director - Damien Shatford
Executive Producer - Ben Dailey
Executive Producer - Kate Roydhouse
Producer - Larisa Tiffin
Director of Photography - Nigel Bluck
Production Designer - Bruce Everard
Editor - Lucas Baynes
Colourist - Matic Prusnik
Online - Leoni Willis - Toybox
Music and Sound: Liquid Studios
Producer – Tam O’Neill
Music Arrangement and Composition – Peter Van der Fluit
Sound Design – Craig Matuschka

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Cannes Contenders: Sweetshop picks top five APAC campaigns
Advertising
May 30, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cannes Contenders: Sweetshop picks top five APAC ...

Creative Minds: Why Sweetshop’s Melanie Bridge loves HBO’s Succession
Advertising
May 5, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Why Sweetshop’s Melanie Bridge ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Laura Geagea, Sweetshop
Advertising
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Laura Geagea, ...

Tech MVP 2022: Sunil Naryani, Dentsu
Advertising
Jul 1, 2022
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2022: Sunil Naryani, Dentsu

Just Published

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Advertising
19 minutes ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim ...

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.